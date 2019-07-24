Flooding fallout continues in Lower Alsace Township

LOWER ALSACE TWP., Pa. - Neighbors along Carsonia Avenue in Lower Alsace Township are afraid to bring their trash cans in because they say they'll get splashed if a car drives by.

"If you're standing down there, forget it. You gotta stay out of the way," Sue Narozny of Lower Alsace Township said.

Pools and puddles of water sit along Carsonia Avenue and neighbors say it's the same flood water from Wednesday.

"There's no place for anybody to walk," Narozny said.

"It was like Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory with a chocolate fountain going down my front yard, which I've never seen in my life," Dave Scalese of Lower Alsace Township said.

People who live along Carsonia Avenue and Oak Lane say the drains are backed up, creating a wet and very muddy situation.

"It's insane, I try not to go outside until I absolutely need to," Scalese said.

"It's flooding our yard, it's ruining our whole side of our house," Andrew Trygar of Lower Alsace Township said.

They say even more frustrating than the floodwater is that no one seems to be responding to their calls and concerns.

"We've called the township. We've called PennDOT. We've called (state Rep.) Mark Rozzi just to get some answers but no one can give you them," Narozny said.

"Nobody has heard anything back from PennDOT," Scalese said.

The neighbors say they don't care who comes out to help, but someone needs to do something.

"Everybody work together, get it done, fix it," Narozny said.

69 News spoke with the Lower Alsace Township Manager Terry Styer who says she's been in contact with PennDOT and the Berks County Conservation District. Styer says PennDOT has sent trucks out to the drains and ordered a piece of equipment to unclog them.