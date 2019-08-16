Food truck fest, baseball among events planned to help vets

Food-Truck-A-Palooza will feature nearly 20 food vendors, live music and more on Saturday at the Reading Motorcycle Club in Oley Township.

Members of the club said it's an effort to teach the community about what they do and to help homeless vets.

"It's fun," said Tom Wisler with the Reading Motorcycle Club. "We have no real issues. We just go out and do what we gotta do and try and make a good benefit for the turnout and a good benefit for our vets."

With this being the second such event, organizers wanted to expand and make it more family friendly, with a tie-dyed t-shirt stand and moonbounce.

"'Because if the kids have something to do, the parents will come," Wisler said. "Then, they will stay. They will hang out. They will eat the food."

In Reading, nearly 100 drivers from 10 states are getting ready for the 68th annual Duryea Hillclimb to race up Duryea Drive to the William Penn Memorial Fire Tower on Skyline Drive atop Mount Penn. Proceeds benefit the Pagoda Skyline Commission and Reading Recreation Commission.

"It is special," said Rich Rock with the Duryea Hill Climb. "It's an unusual thing. It's held on public roads. We thank the city of Reading and the township of Lower Alsace for allowing us to do this."

The hill climb is Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Also Saturday, former MLB pitcher Chad Billingsley is set to take the mound at Robesonia Park as part of a fundraiser baseball game for the nonprofit Veterans Making a Difference. It begins at 10 a.m.

"You should see the turnout we get," said Wilson Hartranft, an organizer with the baseball fundraiser. "I mean, we raised close to $15,000 over three years from this little ball field, with a bunch of guys just having fun, so we're amazed that they come out like they do."