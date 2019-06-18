Forecast forces Wednesday's Downtown Alive concert indoors

Related story Stage set for A Flock of Seagulls on Penn Square in Reading

READING, Pa. - The threat of wet weather has forced organizers of the Downtown Alive concert series to make some changes ahead of Wednesday's show.

The Reading Downtown Improvement District announced Tuesday that the free concert, featuring A Flock of Seagulls, will take place at the Santander Performing Arts Center in the 100 block of North Sixth Street.

That's a change from the concerts' usual venue, that being an outdoor stage in the 500 block of Penn Street.

Doors for the concert will open at 5 p.m.

Wednesday's concert is the second in the series. Local H will headline the next show on July 17. That will be followed by The Revolution on August 14 and Southern Culture on the Skids on September 18.