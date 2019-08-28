Former Reading managing director sues city's mayor for defamation

READING, Pa. - Reading's former managing director is suing Mayor Wally Scott for defamation.

Glenn Steckman filed the lawsuit last month.

He says that Scott prevented him from being hired as a business administrator for the City of York.

He says he had accepted the position, pending approval by York City Council in January, when Scott told officials that he engaged in "bid-rigging" and was under investigation by the FBI.

Steckman says York City Council delayed its vote, and officials ultimately decided to hire someone else.

Steckman served as Reading's managing director from May 2016 until last September, when Scott fired him.

Mayor Scott never disclosed his reason for firing Steckman. He told 69 News at the time that he wanted to talk about it, but Steckman wouldn't let him.

We reached out to the mayor Tuesday night.

He told us that "Steckman knows what he's claiming is not true," and he intends to fight the lawsuit "with the truth."