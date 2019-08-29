Former Reading mayor convicted in pay-to-play scheme calling for prison sentence to be reduced

Matt Rourke | AP

READING, Pa. - Former Reading Mayor Vaughn Spencer is calling for his federal prison sentence to be reduced.

Spencer is serving eight years behind bars for his conviction in a bribery and pay-to-play scheme at City Hall.

His lawyers say that the court wrongly imposed two "enhancements" that increased his punishment.

One involves the court's ruling that Spencer was an organizer or leader of criminal activity. The other has to do with the amount of money Spencer received in illegal campaign contributions.

Spencer's lawyers say that, without those enhancements, Spencer should only be serving about four years behind bars.