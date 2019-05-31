Former teacher facing jail time accused of rekindling relationship with minor
HAMBURG, Pa. - Officials said pleading guilty once wasn't enough for a former Hamburg High School teacher.
A court ordered Holly Smith to stop contacting a teen she admitted to having a sexual relationship with, but authorities say she didn't listen.
Smith is accused of using an alias to contact one of her former students through a messaging app.
Officials said the pair sent love messages and sexual content to each other.
These latest charges come about a month before she was scheduled to be sentenced for the last offense.
"People who cared got in touch with us and they said we believe they are having contact again," said Berks County District Attorney John Adams.
Smith was arrested in October after officials say her former students' parents found evidence of the relationship. She resigned, and pleaded guilty to a count of institutional sexual assault in March.
Authorities said Smith used an alias to communicate with the teen through the messaging app WhatsApp. An un-named witness found the messages, took screen shots, and forwarded them to detectives.
"She is still involved in the same behavior, it sends up a lot of red flags," said Adams.
Officials said this is a prime example of why it's important to pay attention to your child's electronic activity.
"The biggest tip I have for parents, become their followers," said Natasha Turczynski with Safe Berks.
Turczynski with SafeBerks said parents can keep a closer watch with apps like NetNanny and Kasperky Safe Kids. Most major cell phone providers also offer specialized plans.
"Parents can monitor, they can download apps that will block content from phones, that will make it safer," she said.
Officials said when they went to confiscate Smith's phone, she instead gave detectives a different phone.
Since she's accused of violating the court order, the district attorney said her initial bail could be revoked, ultimately sending her back to jail.
