Foundation grants to benefit police, fire K9 units in Berks
READING, Pa. - Dogs that work to protect and serve the people of Berks County are getting some help.
The Berks County Community Foundation announced Thursday that it has awarded $33,300 in grants to a number of K9 units.
The Reading Police Department's K9 unit has received $12,200 from the Darrell and Gloria Rank K9 Corps Fund and $1,334 from the Richard Groff and Meda Kern K9 Corps Endowment Fund.
The Reading Fire Department has received $5,000 from the Rank fund for equipment to support Gracie, its accelerant detection dog.
The Exeter Township Police Department's K9 unit has received $9,766 from the Groff and Kern funds.
Both funds were established to provide financial support for the acquisition, training, and ongoing maintenance of K9 units.
Since 2012, the Rank fund has awarded $136,882 in grants; the Groff and Kern fund has awarded $45,654 in grants since 2017.
The Groff and Kern fund also awarded $5,000 to the Whitemarsh Township Police Department's K9 unit in Montgomery County.
