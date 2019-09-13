Fox Berkshire to offer 'Discount Tuesdays,' rewards program

Patrick Manwiller | 69 News Fox Berkshire in Wyomissing

WYOMISSING, Pa. - Moviegoers in Berks County may find a bright spot in the news of one theater's screens going dark.

Fox Theatres announced Friday that its flagship theater in Wyomissing -- Fox Berkshire -- will assume the "Discount Tuesdays" program that has long been offered by its sister theater -- Fox East -- in Exeter Township.

Starting September 17, tickets for movies shown on Tuesdays will cost $5, with a reduced upcharge of $1.50 for 3D and FTX movies. Tuesdays will also feature a $5 popcorn and drink combo.

"Nothing compares to the shared experience of watching a movie on the big screen from Fox Berkshire's recliners," said Donald Fox, the family-owned company's president and CEO. "Discount Tuesdays will bring out an even larger audience to enjoy our luxury theater."

Tickets for Discount Tuesdays can be bought online or at the theater box office.

Fox also announced Friday that it is launching a free loyalty program, called Fox Rewards. Moviegoers will earn one point for every dollar spent at the box office or concession stand. Earned rewards include free concession items and movie tickets.

"With Fox Rewards, our new loyalty program, our customers will get added value at Fox Berkshire," Fox said.

Customers can pick up a Fox Rewards card at Fox Berkshire or sign up online.

The pair of announcements come three days after Fox disclosed that it will be closing its four-screen theater complex -- Fox East -- in Exeter Township. The last day in business for the nearly 50-year-old theater will be next Thursday, September 19.

The company said its upgrades to Fox Berkshire in recent years caused Fox East to struggle to maintain its audience. The complex is set to undergo another upgrade in the coming year, with an expansion from eight screens to 12.

The Berks County-based company, founded by Richard Fox in 1957, also operates Fox Gold Coast and Sun & Surf Cinema, both located in Ocean City, Maryland.