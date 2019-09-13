Fox Berkshire to offer 'Discount Tuesdays,' rewards program
$5 tickets, $5 popcorn and drink combo on Tuesdays
WYOMISSING, Pa. - Moviegoers in Berks County may find a bright spot in the news of one theater's screens going dark.
Fox Theatres announced Friday that its flagship theater in Wyomissing -- Fox Berkshire -- will assume the "Discount Tuesdays" program that has long been offered by its sister theater -- Fox East -- in Exeter Township.
Starting September 17, tickets for movies shown on Tuesdays will cost $5, with a reduced upcharge of $1.50 for 3D and FTX movies. Tuesdays will also feature a $5 popcorn and drink combo.
"Nothing compares to the shared experience of watching a movie on the big screen from Fox Berkshire's recliners," said Donald Fox, the family-owned company's president and CEO. "Discount Tuesdays will bring out an even larger audience to enjoy our luxury theater."
Tickets for Discount Tuesdays can be bought online or at the theater box office.
Fox also announced Friday that it is launching a free loyalty program, called Fox Rewards. Moviegoers will earn one point for every dollar spent at the box office or concession stand. Earned rewards include free concession items and movie tickets.
"With Fox Rewards, our new loyalty program, our customers will get added value at Fox Berkshire," Fox said.
Customers can pick up a Fox Rewards card at Fox Berkshire or sign up online.
The pair of announcements come three days after Fox disclosed that it will be closing its four-screen theater complex -- Fox East -- in Exeter Township. The last day in business for the nearly 50-year-old theater will be next Thursday, September 19.
The company said its upgrades to Fox Berkshire in recent years caused Fox East to struggle to maintain its audience. The complex is set to undergo another upgrade in the coming year, with an expansion from eight screens to 12.
The Berks County-based company, founded by Richard Fox in 1957, also operates Fox Gold Coast and Sun & Surf Cinema, both located in Ocean City, Maryland.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Fire in Reading: 2 firefighters hurt, 10 residents displaced
An intense fire in Reading damaged three rowhomes and sent two firefighters to the hospital Thursday afternoon.Read More »
- Fox Berkshire to offer 'Discount Tuesdays,' rewards program
- Plans in place to celebrate Puerto Rican pride in Reading
- Hamburg mayor proclaims ‘Squish a Spotted Lanternfly Day'
- US Rep. Houlahan reschedules town hall forum in Reading
- PHOTOS: Mopar Mega Block Party in Reading
- COCA opens recovery center focused on support, fun
Latest From The Newsroom
- 2 injured in Bangor home invasion
- Bethlehem gang member charged in stabbing, burning death of teen
- Fire in Reading: 2 firefighters hurt, 10 residents displaced
- No serious injuries after Wilson Area School District school bus crashes, ends up in field
- Mini horse and goose pair settle in to new home in Montgomery County
- Updated Plans in place to celebrate Puerto Rican pride in Reading
- Updated Fox Berkshire to offer 'Discount Tuesdays,' rewards program
- Lehigh Valley colleges get high marks in US News rankings
- Bethlehem cop becomes the 'hit' of the party
- Former NBA star Chris Herren captivates NCC audience with addiction story