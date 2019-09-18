Free naloxone offered at 1st of 2 distributions in Reading

READING, Pa. - Free naloxone was handed out in dozens of communities across Pennsylvania on Wednesday, including Reading.

The kits were available for pickup at the Reading EMS station on Walnut Street. Anyone could pick up naloxone, which is used to reverse an overdose of opioids or heroin.

"We cannot get someone into treatment if they are dead," Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday. "Naloxone saves lives and we should all carry it because you never know when you will get the chance to help someone."

There will be another distribution next Wednesday, September 25. Kits will be handed out at the state health center at 625 Cherry Street.

Last year, the state said it distributed more than 7,000 kits of free naloxone during its first Stop Overdoses in Pa.: Get Help Now Week."