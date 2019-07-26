Free spotted lanternfly permit training sessions offered
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is holding a series of free spotted lanternfly permit training sessions.
There will be several training classes held over the next few months at Penn State Extension offices around the area.
To prevent the spread of the invasive species, a spotted lanternfly permit is required for businesses that move products or vehicles in Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, Bucks, Montgomery, Carbon, Monroe and surrounding counties.
Owners, supervisors and managers designated by the business should complete the free training, then train employees on what to look for and how to prevent the spread of spotted lanternflies. Anyone is welcome to attend a training session.
Registration is required. Register by calling 717-787-5674 or email SLFPermit@pa.gov.
Here's the full list of training sessions:
- 8/15/2019 9-11 am Berks PSU Co. Ext. Office, 1238 County Welfare Road, Bern Township
- 8/15/2019 9-11 am Lancaster Farm & Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster
- 8/20/2019 9-11 am Montgomery PSU Co. Ext. Office, 1015 Bridge Road, Collegeville
- 8/22/2019 9-11 am Dauphin County Ag Center, 1451 Peters Mt Road, Dauphin
- 8/26/2019 9-11 am Bucks PSU Co. Ext. Office, 1282 Almshouse Road, Bld K Doylestown
- 9/3/2019 6-8 pm Lebanon PSU Co. Ext. Office, 2120 Cornwall Road, Lebanon
- 9/5/2019 1-3 pm Berks PSU Co. Ext. Office, 1238 County Welfare Road, Bern Township
- 9/9/2019 7-9 pm Daniel’s Farm Store, 324 Glenbrook Road, Leola
- 9/11/2019 1-3 pm Montgomery PSU Co. Ext. Office, 1015 Bridge Road, Collegeville
- 9/19/2019 9-11 am Chester PSU Co. Ext. Office, 601 Westtown Road, West Chester
- 9/23/2019 1-3 pm Lancaster Farm & Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster
- 10/3/2019 1-3 pm Dauphin County Ag Center, 1451 Peters Mt Road, Dauphin
- 10/7/2019 9-11 am Smedley Park Environ. Center, 20 Paper Mill Road, Springfield
- 10/9/2019 9-11 am Daniel’s Farm Store, 324 Glenbrook Road, Leola
- 10/15/2019 1-3 pm Berks PSU Co. Ext. Office, 1238 County Welfare Road, Bern Township
- 10/17/2019 9-11 am Lebanon PSU Co. Ext. Office, 2120 Cornwall Road, Lebanon
- 10/21/2019 6-8 pm Montgomery PSU Co. Ext. Office, 1015 Bridge Road, Collegeville
- 10/23/2019 1-3 pm Lancaster Farm & Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster
- 10/29/2019 9-11 am Lehigh PSU Co. Ext. Office, 4184 Dorney Park Road, Allentown
- 10/31/2019 9-11 am Schuylkill PSU Co. Ext. Office, 1202 Ag Center Drive, Pottsville
- 11/4/2019 1-3 pm Daniel’s Farm Store, 324 Glenbrook Road, Leola
- 11/14/2019 9-11 am Montgomery PSU Co. Ext. Office, 1015 Bridge Road, Collegeville
- 11/18/2019 9-11 am Dauphin County Ag Center, 1451 Peters Mt. Road, Dauphin
- 11/20/2019 9-11 am Gracedale Nursing Home, 2 Gracedale Avenue, Nazareth
- 11/26/2019 1-3 pm Berks PSU Co. Ext. Office, 1238 County Welfare Road, Bern Township
- 11/27/2019 9-11 am Daniel’s Farm Store, 324 Glenbrook Road, Leola
- 12/2/2019 1-3 pm Montgomery PSU Co. Ext. Office, 1015 Bridge Road, Collegeville
- 12/10/2019 10am-12 pm Perry PSU Co. Ext. Office, 8 S. Carlisle Street, New Bloomfield
- 12/12/2019 1-3 pm Lebanon PSU Co. Ext. Office, 2120 Cornwall Road, Lebanon
- 12/16/2019 1-3 pm Bucks PSU Co. Ext. Office, 1282 Almshouse Road, Bld K, Doylestown
- 12/18/2019 9-11 am Lancaster Farm & Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster
