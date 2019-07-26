Free spotted lanternfly permit training sessions offered

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is holding a series of free spotted lanternfly permit training sessions.

There will be several training classes held over the next few months at Penn State Extension offices around the area.

To prevent the spread of the invasive species, a spotted lanternfly permit is required for businesses that move products or vehicles in Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, Bucks, Montgomery, Carbon, Monroe and surrounding counties.

Owners, supervisors and managers designated by the business should complete the free training, then train employees on what to look for and how to prevent the spread of spotted lanternflies. Anyone is welcome to attend a training session.

Registration is required. Register by calling 717-787-5674 or email SLFPermit@pa.gov.

Here's the full list of training sessions: