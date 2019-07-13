Berks

Friends, coworkers remember woman and child who died after being swept away in floodwaters

Friends, coworkers remember woman and child who died after being swept away in floodwaters

Heartbreak and grief fill Miranda Bildstein in the wake of her friend and neighbor's tragic death.

"She was an amazing neighbor, she always cared about other people," Bildstein said. 

31-year-old Pamela Snyder was eight months pregnant. She picked up her nine-year-old son, Preston Dray, from Pine Forge Elementary and was driving on Pine Forge Road in Douglass Township Thursday evening when the unthinkable happened.

Floodwaters swept away their car near where Ironstone Creek empties into the Manatawny. 

Bildstein said she would see Snyder just about every day.

"She was an amazing person," Bildstein said.

The two lived next door to each other, and both worked at Brookside Family Restaurant in Lower Pottsgrove Township, Montgomery County.

The owner of the restaurant, Kelly Mourar, is also a friend of Snyder's. She described being shaken by this nightmare.

"I think I just pretty much started crying right away, said 'oh my gosh it's not true,'" Kelly Mourar said, recalling the moment she heard the devastating news. 

Friends said Snyder's priority in life was her son, her fiance, and the couple's unborn baby girl, Evelynn. The family had been planning a baby shower for Sunday.

"She was dedicated to her job but mostly her family," Mourar said.

"That's all she ever talked about were Preston's accomplishments and how excited she was for her baby to be here," Bildstein said.

While Snyder may be gone, Bildstein said, she believes her legacy of love, kindness, and hope will live on.

"Being kind to everyone, small inconveniences didn't matter to her, all that mattered was being kind to everybody and her kids," Bildstein said. 

Several GoFundme pages have been set up for the family that Snyder left behind.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


