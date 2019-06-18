From client to owner, Berks man keeps recovery center open

READING, Pa. - Recovery is something you take day by day. That's what Wayne Goodman believes.

"Boy, that took me down all the way back to the dirt, and from that point, I had to fight back to get to where I am today," said Goodman, who recently bought the Easy Does It recovery center on Walnut Street in Reading.

Goodman started going there for addiction recovery in 1988, when it was called the Easy Does It Clubhouse. It provides housing and meeting space for people battling drug and alcohol addiction.

"You're successful just being clean one day at a time," he said. "That's a success in itself."

The Bern Township-based Easy Does It announced in March that it would close the center, citing financial concerns, Goodman and his wife stepped up earlier this month. Goodman ultimately came full circle, from being a person in recovery to now the owner

"When I heard they were going to close Easy Does It, my heart sank," he said.

The place is now called "The Clubhouse." Folks there won't have to move out, and the meetings the community has come to rely on will stay.

"Thirteen years ago, I met Wayne," said Donald Simpson. "He's always been a good cat. He took the time out to trust me."

Simpson said he's attended meetings there. Now, his company has been hired to make roof repairs.

"All I can say is God is good," Simpson said. "I never thought that I would own a roofing company."

He said at his lowest, the facility gave him hope. He's thankful that hope will remain for many more.