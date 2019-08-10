Fundraiser planned for members of Exeter Township family killed in North Carolina crash
The Rita's stand in St. Lawrence serves as a welcome retreat on a summer evening with casual conversations over custard and flavored ice.
But this past week, it's been something else entirely.
"They talk about the fundraiser mostly that we're having next Thursday and they're all for the support that Rita's has given to the community," said Rita's employee Brooke Wisniewski.
That fundraiser is to show support for the Dawson family of Exeter Township. Father Bryan, son Garhett, daughter Kylie, all killed in a head-on car crash in North Carolina on Sunday. Mom Melissa is the only family member to survive.
"Obviously, a sense of tragedy and sadness," said franchisee of the Rita's St. Lawrence Josh Nowotarski. "When something happens locally to one of your own, you are obviously saddened and compelled to do something."
The loss hit one Rita's employee hard. Wisniewski went to school with Garhett.
"The family was just so kind-hearted like Garhett, I've never heard a mean thing come out of his mouth," said Wisniewski. "He was so nice to everyone."
One Reading family that just returned from a trip to North Carolina expressed how much the tragedy impacted them.
"Our prayers are with her and the rest of the family and anything that we could do to offer any support, we will," said Eileen Scheibner of Reading.
So now, signs of support continue to spring up, including a billboard off 422 near the Mt. Penn exit and a wide-reaching Facebook post, prompting concerns about handling a high turnout. But there's support for that, too.
"We got permission to use the Antietam Valley Center Parking lot and one of our friends Denise that was helping with the event somehow got a shuttle bus donated," Nowotarski explained.
Preparations will continue as a community looks for ways to come together.
"This, I will come for, absolutely and I would hope that a whole lot of people would come out as well," said Scheibner.
More information about the planned fundraiser is available at the link below.
https://www.facebook.com/mount.ritas/
