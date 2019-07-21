Fundraiser set up for 11-year old shot in Reading Facebook Facebook

READING, Pa. - A donation page has been set up on Facebook for an 11-year-old boy who was shot in Reading.

The fundraiser identified the victim as Melvin Parker, who remains in critical condition since being shot on Friday, according to the Facebook post.

Melvin's family is trying to raise $80 thousand dollars to help offset his medical bills

"Melvin was genuinely a happy kid! With such a bright personality that would put a smile on anyone's face," posted Dezarae Gra, who set up the online fundraiser.

Melvin is a rising sixth grader at C.E. Cole Intermediate School in Muhlenberg, who posted their support for him on their Facebook page.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of West Oley Street. Melvin was reportedly shot while sitting in a vehicle.

Police arrested Cesar Tomas Tavarez, 27, on Saturday in connection with the shooting and charged him with attempted homicide and related offenses, according to Capt. Paul Reilly, head of RPD's criminal investigations division.