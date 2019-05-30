German consul in Berks to discuss ties between US, Germany Dawn Wivell Dawn Wivell Dawn Wivell Dawn Wivell

WYOMISSING, Pa. - The German consul spoke in Berks County on Thursday, sharing his views of ties between the United States and Germany.

Consul General David Gill spoke to a packed room of people, including 83 students, at the Inn at Reading in Wyomissing. The topic of his address was "The Transatlantic Relationship in an Era of Great Power Competition."

Gill said the relationships between U.S. and European countries are still strong, but there's room for improvement.

"To be honest, these relationships have seen better times," he said.

Gill said when it comes to foreign policy, countries need to "factor in the interest of others," and that "global architecture can only work when all are ready to compromise."

"I think this is a quite different approach toward foreign policy than the current administration in Washington has," Gill said. "We should not waste our energy in a confrontation between natural allies. We have to stand together to face a rising China, to confront a revisionist destructive Russia jointly, and to combat international terrorism jointly."

Gill said China is a threat, as its economy, which will soon be the largest in the world, continues to rise at alarming rates.

He said China is using its economic and political assets to create dependencies all over the world and for its political national interests.

He said Russia is using its military power for political gains, and Islamic militancy remains a threat.

Gill said despite disagreements between Europe or Germany and the U.S. – including dealings with Iran, NATO's defense spending targets, the gas pipeline connecting Russia with Europe, and trade surpluses – we need to continue discussions, find solutions, and make compromises.

"It doesn't work when we cut down ties, and everybody just does his or her or its own business," he said. "We are interconnected – between our continents and between our countries. We cannot afford to build new boundaries. If we cut these ties, we harm each other and there will be no winner."

Gill said trade may be the best example to demonstrate this. According to Gill, while the U.S. has criticized Germany for its trade surpluses, the U.S. has a surplus in services such as web companies.

He also said the largest BMW factory in the world is not in Germany, but in South Carolina. All the BMW SUVs, whether they're driven in Munich or in Reading, are made in the United States.

"Not by number, but by value, BMW is the biggest car exporter of the United States," he said.

Thursday's luncheon was hosted by the World Affairs Council of Greater Reading as part of "Wunderbar Together: The Year of German-American Friendship" – an initiative that is funded by the German Federal Foreign Office and supported by the Federation of German Industries.

The goal of the initiative is to create a positive understanding of the strong economic, social, and political ties the U.S. shares with Germany.