German film crew debuts documentary about Pa. Dutch culture

KUTZTOWN, Pa. - It's the Kutztown Folk Festival through the lens of a German film crew. The beloved celebration of Pennsylvania Dutch Culture is part of a documentary that's making its American debut.

"I hope people think at the end we are all the same," said Benjamin Wagener, the film's co-director.

Wagener and fellow co-director Christian Schega first visited the Kutztown Folk Festival two years ago to begin shooting the feature-length documentary.

"We had 40 hours of footage we had to cut down to 90 minutes," said Wagener.

The film, called "Hiwwe wie Driwwe," which in English means, 'here like there,' profiles the people and traditions of the festival. The film made its debut in Germany four months ago. More than 10,000 people have seen it in theaters.

"It was really a great success," said Schega. "We can't say it in other words."

The two made the film to educate and entertain, but the directors also took something away from their work.

"We are not that different at some points," said Schega. "At some points, yes, but in some points, we are very similar, and you can see somehow we are related."