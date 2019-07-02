German film crew debuts documentary about Pa. Dutch culture
'It was really a great success'
KUTZTOWN, Pa. - It's the Kutztown Folk Festival through the lens of a German film crew. The beloved celebration of Pennsylvania Dutch Culture is part of a documentary that's making its American debut.
"I hope people think at the end we are all the same," said Benjamin Wagener, the film's co-director.
Wagener and fellow co-director Christian Schega first visited the Kutztown Folk Festival two years ago to begin shooting the feature-length documentary.
"We had 40 hours of footage we had to cut down to 90 minutes," said Wagener.
The film, called "Hiwwe wie Driwwe," which in English means, 'here like there,' profiles the people and traditions of the festival. The film made its debut in Germany four months ago. More than 10,000 people have seen it in theaters.
"It was really a great success," said Schega. "We can't say it in other words."
The two made the film to educate and entertain, but the directors also took something away from their work.
"We are not that different at some points," said Schega. "At some points, yes, but in some points, we are very similar, and you can see somehow we are related."
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Man arrested after several years of sexual abuse, DA says
A Berks County man is under arrest on rape and related charges in connection with the sexual abuse of a child.Read More »
- Attempted homicide suspect from NJ arrested in Reading
- Bike library takes inaugural ride to deliver books to kids
- German film crew debuts documentary about Pa. Dutch culture
- After acid spill, road to stay closed at least another week
- Investigation finds Hamburg woman died of natural causes
- Golf course in South Heidelberg target of vandalism
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Residents waiting for cleanup crews after porch roof collapse
- Northampton County man dies after ATV accident
- Gov. Wolf signs health insurance legislation creating state-based exchange
- Updated Gov. Tom Wolf signs bill allowing for Allentown State hospital demolition, sale into law
- Updated Team USA World Cup frenzy hits fever pitch at SteelStacks
- Updated Boy sells art in Emmaus to raise money for the homeless
- Center Square Lofts project in Allentown to include movie screening room, pet spa
- Allentown man accused of slashing ex's face
- Updated Bike library takes inaugural ride to deliver books to kids
- Updated German film crew debuts documentary about Pa. Dutch culture