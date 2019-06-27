Giant hole has yet to be fixed after heavy rains destroy family's driveway
CUMRU TWP., Pa. - A giant hole, confining him to his home on top of Yorkshire Road in Cumru Township, has yet to be fixed a week after heavy rains destroyed Lawrence Evans' driveway.
"The water came down here, knocked down all of this pushed this over," Evans said. "…there was no light at the end of the tunnel, all I saw at the end was another freight train."
Evans has been told the repairs will cost about $20,000 and he has to come up with $10,000 of that by Monday.
None of the repairs will be covered, because he doesn't have flood insurance.
"My daughter is going to college next year," Evans said, "…this is $20,000, where am I gonna get that money."
Until that massive hole is fixed, Evans constructed a makeshift bridge out of playground equipment. Forhim and his family, it's now their only way on and off the property.
However, this community won't let the family trek through the woods for long.
Just within the last couple of days, Evans has received an outpouring of support from neighbors, church groups, and complete strangers, some of which have offered him free rental cars, and construction equipment.
"A lot of people donating different things, pipe, gravel, the black top," Evans said.
The Berks County Veterans Affairs office is also helping out Evans, who is a Vietnam War Veteran. The organization's director, Dale Derr, is confident the group will be able to help Evans with fundraising.
"We're looking forward to getting him those monies, charitable organizations, so he can help get those things lined up," Derr said.
Construction is set to begin on Monday. Evans said all this support has given him renewed hope.
"There is a light at the end of the tunnel," Evans said. "Brought tears to my eyes, because I never needed help and all of a sudden this help is coming."
