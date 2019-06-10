Gift to fund nursing education at St. Joe's downtown campus
Nursing simulation to be created for PSU students
READING, Pa. - A New Jersey couple's latest gift to Penn State Health St. Joseph aims to expand opportunities for Penn State nursing students in Berks County.
John Langan and his wife, Judith Nadell, of Vorhees, have donated $425,000 to the hospital for the creation of the John Langan and Judith Nadell Nursing Education Fund.
The money will be used to establish a nursing simulation lab and to provide funding for nursing education on St. Joe's campus at North Sixth and Walnut streets in downtown Reading.
"St. Joseph's Downtown Reading campus is focused on the clinical health and economic vibrancy of the City of Reading," said John R. Morahan, St. Joe's president, "and increasingly, in partnership with Penn State Berks, it's becoming both a clinical training hub for future healthcare workers, as well as an incubator to encourage the economic entrepreneurial spirits of area students."
The lab will provide interactive, practice-based instruction to Penn State Berks' practical nursing students. It is scheduled to open in August 2019.
The lab will be located in the Langan Allied Health Academy, which was founded with a $1-million gift from the Langans in 2005. Located on the campus' lower level, the academy is dedicated to the memory of John's parents, Martin and Mae Langan, who met while Mae worked as a nurse at St. Joseph Hospital.
The funding will also be used to create the Mae Langan Nursing Awards, in honor of John Langan's mother, a 1934 graduate of St. Joseph's former school of nursing. The award will be presented annually over the next five years.
