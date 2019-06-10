Berks

Gift to fund nursing education at St. Joe's downtown campus

Nursing simulation to be created for PSU students

By:

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 10:38 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 10:38 AM EDT

READING, Pa. - A New Jersey couple's latest gift to Penn State Health St. Joseph aims to expand opportunities for Penn State nursing students in Berks County.

John Langan and his wife, Judith Nadell, of Vorhees, have donated $425,000 to the hospital for the creation of the John Langan and Judith Nadell Nursing Education Fund.

The money will be used to establish a nursing simulation lab and to provide funding for nursing education on St. Joe's campus at North Sixth and Walnut streets in downtown Reading.

"St. Joseph's Downtown Reading campus is focused on the clinical health and economic vibrancy of the City of Reading," said John R. Morahan, St. Joe's president, "and increasingly, in partnership with Penn State Berks, it's becoming both a clinical training hub for future healthcare workers, as well as an incubator to encourage the economic entrepreneurial spirits of area students."

The lab will provide interactive, practice-based instruction to Penn State Berks' practical nursing students. It is scheduled to open in August 2019.

The lab will be located in the Langan Allied Health Academy, which was founded with a $1-million gift from the Langans in 2005. Located on the campus' lower level, the academy is dedicated to the memory of John's parents, Martin and Mae Langan, who met while Mae worked as a nurse at St. Joseph Hospital.

The funding will also be used to create the Mae Langan Nursing Awards, in honor of John Langan's mother, a 1934 graduate of St. Joseph's former school of nursing. The award will be presented annually over the next five years.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

Berks Area News

Reading Hourly Forecast

05:06 PM

  • NNE 6 mph
  • 21°
  • 100%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Berks Regional News

Pa. AG: Falsified drinking water reports put health at risk
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Pa. AG: Falsified drinking water reports put health at risk

Groups make summer food programs available to kids in Berks

Groups make summer food programs available to kids in Berks

29th edition of World War II Weekend lands at RDG in Bern
Tom Rader | 69 News

29th edition of World War II Weekend lands at RDG in Bern

Downtown invasion helps kick off 29th World War II Weekend
Matt Roth | 69 News

Downtown invasion helps kick off 29th World War II Weekend

Berks couple charged in overdose death of 15-month-old son

Berks couple charged in overdose death of 15-month-old son

PHOTOS: World War II Weekend invasion of downtown Reading
Jim Vasil | 69 News

PHOTOS: World War II Weekend invasion of downtown Reading

Recovery center in Reading to stay open under new ownership
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Recovery center in Reading to stay open under new ownership

Montco man victim of fatal motorcycle-tractor crash in Oley
69 News

Montco man victim of fatal motorcycle-tractor crash in Oley

Preparations underway for 29th annual World War II Weekend
Matt Roth | 69 News

Preparations underway for 29th annual World War II Weekend

Man killed in crash between motorcycle, farm tractor in Oley
69 News

Man killed in crash between motorcycle, farm tractor in Oley

Berks K9 assists deputies in apprehending fleeing fugitive
69 News

Berks K9 assists deputies in apprehending fleeing fugitive

Berks veterans share experiences of D-Day, World War II

Berks veterans share experiences of D-Day, World War II

Winters hired to lead Olivet Boys and Girls Club as new CEO

Winters hired to lead Olivet Boys and Girls Club as new CEO

West Lawn church website hacked; 'It was a scary thing'

West Lawn church website hacked; 'It was a scary thing'

On its last day, Richmond Elementary opens time capsules
Katiera Winfrey | 69 News

On its last day, Richmond Elementary opens time capsules

Work mishap knocks out power to hundreds of Met-Ed customers
Chad Blimline | 69 News

Work mishap knocks out power to hundreds of Met-Ed customers

Ex-school director admits to interfering with riot investigation
69 News

Ex-school director admits to interfering with riot investigation

Human services grant assists thousands of Berks residents
Matt Roth/69 News

Human services grant assists thousands of Berks residents

Berks coroner IDs missing man found dead in Manatawny Creek
Timothy Ford | 69 News

Berks coroner IDs missing man found dead in Manatawny Creek

Wernersville to use South Heidelberg for police coverage
Google

Wernersville to use South Heidelberg for police coverage

Golf pro shows amputee golfers how to adapt to course
Sittler Golf Center

Golf pro shows amputee golfers how to adapt to course

Historical photos of Reading, Berks on display at courthouse
Timothy Ford | 69 News

Historical photos of Reading, Berks on display at courthouse

Body of unidentified man found in Manatawny Creek in Amity
Irene Snyder | 69 News

Body of unidentified man found in Manatawny Creek in Amity

Berks WWII vets honored before Pa. House of Representatives

Berks WWII vets honored before Pa. House of Representatives

PSU Berks' Welk makes history, drafted by O's in 21st round

PSU Berks' Welk makes history, drafted by O's in 21st round

Maple Grove Raceway up for sale as track nears 60th year
Chad Blimline | QuadCopter 69

Maple Grove Raceway up for sale as track nears 60th year

Bail revoked for teacher accused of rekindling relationship

Bail revoked for teacher accused of rekindling relationship

Reading police ask for help in identifying pair of thieves

Reading police ask for help in identifying pair of thieves

Southwest, Boeing sued for deadly plane mishap over Berks
Timothy Ford | 69 News

Southwest, Boeing sued for deadly plane mishap over Berks

Rescued, 3-legged Jack Russell Terrier 'Zeke' happy in new home

Rescued, 3-legged Jack Russell Terrier 'Zeke' happy in new home

Track work on Penn Street in Reading frustrating to some
Jace Codi | 69 News

Track work on Penn Street in Reading frustrating to some

Lawmaker aims to crack down on Pennsylvania Skill gaming
Katiera Winfrey | 69 News

Lawmaker aims to crack down on Pennsylvania Skill gaming

Robesonia to receive police coverage from South Heidelberg
Google

Robesonia to receive police coverage from South Heidelberg

Appalachian Trail attack leads to revised safety website

Appalachian Trail attack leads to revised safety website

Star-Spangled Spectacular to feature free concert, fireworks
RSO

Star-Spangled Spectacular to feature free concert, fireworks

Berks DA warns county residents of jury duty phone scam

Berks DA warns county residents of jury duty phone scam

Schuylkill man ID'd as victim of fatal crash on Route 183

Schuylkill man ID'd as victim of fatal crash on Route 183

Kayakers stop in Berks during 21st Schuylkill River Sojourn
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Kayakers stop in Berks during 21st Schuylkill River Sojourn

Neighbors seek answers, police seek clues in man's homicide

Neighbors seek answers, police seek clues in man's homicide

Berks sheriff's office mourns passing of K9 Officer Storm
69 News

Berks sheriff's office mourns passing of K9 Officer Storm

Contractors helping Caernarvon tornado victims in recovery
69 News

Contractors helping Caernarvon tornado victims in recovery

Person killed in 2-car crash on Route 183 at I-78 in Berks
69 News

Person killed in 2-car crash on Route 183 at I-78 in Berks

Muhlenberg man killed when car hits tree on West Bellevue
69 News

Muhlenberg man killed when car hits tree on West Bellevue

Motorcyclist dies in crash crash at Berks-Montgomery border
69 News

Motorcyclist dies in crash crash at Berks-Montgomery border

Phanatic gives birthday surprise to 103-year-old Berks woman

Phanatic gives birthday surprise to 103-year-old Berks woman

Fightins win 3rd straight, clinch the series over Richmond

Fightins win 3rd straight, clinch the series over Richmond

Indiana Jones performance coming to the Santander PAC

Indiana Jones performance coming to the Santander PAC

Pennsylvania Ice Cream Trail returns for a second year
69 News

Pennsylvania Ice Cream Trail returns for a second year

Stirling Guest Hotel's new owners aim to increase community involvement

Stirling Guest Hotel's new owners aim to increase community involvement

Better Business Bureau warns of post-storm scammers

Better Business Bureau warns of post-storm scammers