Girl sells lemonade to raise money for retired K9's care

READING, Pa. - How sweet it is to have police officers chill out with you for a worthy cause.

Six-year-old dog-lover Mia Montalvo heard that retired Reading police K9 Rocky was going through a tough time after complications from emergency surgery.

"Rocky started having symptoms of [stomach]​ torsion," said Ofc. Joshua Faust, who was K9 Rocky's handler. "He was infected from the surgery. It's been a pretty rough ride for him."

"I really feel bad for him, and I just want him to feel better," said Mia, who decided to raise money to cover Rocky's medical bills the best way a 6-year-old could: with a lemonade stand.

The Reading police K9 unit gave her a surprise visit.

"One of the other officers, Ofc. Santiago, who has K9 Hemi, said he thought we should show up as a unit, and he wanted to go in lights and sirens to show our appreciation and thanks," said Faust.

Montalvo raised more than $740 for Rocky.

"It's awesome," said Faust. "For a 6-year-old to want to do this, it just shows where her heart is and that we are doing good."

Mia will set up her lemonade stand again at noon on Thursday. It's at Upland Avenue and Arlington Street, across from the E.J. Dives Playground, in Reading.