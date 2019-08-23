Glen-Gery's parent company acquires Iowa-based brick-maker

WYOMISSING, Pa. - The company that owns Berks County-based Glen-Gery Corporation is building on its portfolio of brands.

Brickworks North America Corporation announced Friday that it has acquired Sioux City Brick, an Iowa-based brick manufacturer that will become a premium brand of Glen-Gery.

Sioux City Brick is a family-owned and operated company that was founded in 1913, with its leadership spanning four generations.

"The Sioux City product line is a perfect fit and the ideal 'bolt-on' opportunity to our 2018 acquisition of Glen-Gery – a company that offers the most diverse portfolio of brick colors, sizes and textures for commercial and residential applications in the U.S.," said Mark Ellenor, Brickworks N.A.'s president.

Brickworks said it was drawn to Sioux City by the company's strong geographic presence in the Midwest, its modern manufacturing plants, and its proud employee culture.

"We are pleased Sioux City Brick will be associated with two quality companies that share our heritage of over a century of brick-making," said Mark Mahoney, Sioux City's CEO. "It makes us proud that the Sioux City Brick name will continue as a premium brand and represent the hard work of our employees."

Brickworks N.A., is the North American holding company for Brickworks Limited, Australia's largest brick-maker.

Glen-Gery, headquartered in Wyomissing, was founded in 1890. Its Mid-Atlantic brick manufacturing plant is located on Route 61 near Shoemakersville.