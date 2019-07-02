Golf course in South Heidelberg target of vandalism

SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - Police are seeking the vandal or vandals who left their mark on a golf course in Berks County.

Someone spray-painted three of the Galen Hall Golf Club's putting greens and caused extensive damage to the playing surface, according to South Heidelberg Township police.

The incident happened sometime between Monday and Tuesday at holes two, three, and five, police said.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to contact Ofc. Matthew Hook by calling 610-670-9885.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Alert Berks County by sending a text to 847411, starting the message with alertberks, or by calling 877-373-9913. A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

