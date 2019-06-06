Golf pro shows golfers with amputations how to adapt to course
SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - Golfers are getting a special lesson on hitting the green.
Experts from the Eastern Amputee Golf Association held a golf clinic at Sittler Golf in South Heidelberg Township.
A pro showed golfers with amputations how to adapt on the course.
"Golf's not an easy game. Especially if you have you know two legs and two arms and these folks here you can see they're committed, determined to try to hit a golf ball," said Rick Kline, owner of Sittler Golf Center.
Reading Hospital sponsored the clinic.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Golf pro shows golfers with amputations how to adapt to course
Experts from the Eastern Amputee Golf Association held a golf clinic at Sittler Golf in South Heidelberg Township.Read More »
- Historic images of Reading, Berks County on display at county courthouse
- Coroner called in Amity Township after body found in creek
- Maple Grove Raceway up for sale as track nears 60th year
- Berks WWII vets honored before Pa. State House
- PSU Berks' Welk makes history, drafted by Orioles in 21st round
- Maple Grove Raceway up for sale
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Coroner called in Amity Township after body found in creek
- Updated "Octochamp" returns home after Spellebrity victory tour
- Family searching for answers after Whitehall Twp. woman dies suddenly in Dominican Republic
- Updated Explosions leaving many on edge in Northampton County
- Construction worker killed along Pa. Turnpike near Lansdale
- Maple Grove Raceway up for sale as track nears 60th year
- Berks WWII vets honored before Pa. State House
- Man accused of killing elderly grandfather in Hunterdon County
- Lehigh Valley Women's Summit held at Cedar Crest College
- Golf pro shows golfers with amputations how to adapt to course