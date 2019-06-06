Golf pro shows golfers with amputations how to adapt to course

SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - Golfers are getting a special lesson on hitting the green.

Experts from the Eastern Amputee Golf Association held a golf clinic at Sittler Golf in South Heidelberg Township.

A pro showed golfers with amputations how to adapt on the course.

"Golf's not an easy game. Especially if you have you know two legs and two arms and these folks here you can see they're committed, determined to try to hit a golf ball," said Rick Kline, owner of Sittler Golf Center.

Reading Hospital sponsored the clinic.