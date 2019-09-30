Mifflin student named Berks' Outstanding Young Woman
KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Berks County has a new "Outstanding Young Woman."
Ahna Romanski of Governor Mifflin High School won the top award in the scholarship program.
The Berks County Outstanding Young Woman scholarship program took place at Kutztown High School on Saturday.
Students from 14 high schools in the county competed for more than $10,000 in awards.
The categories included scholastic, fitness, interviews, talent and presence.
