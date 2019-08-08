Gov. Wolf calls on lawmakers to take action to reduce gun violence
HARRISBURG, Pa. - A sense of mourning and grief, fills the hearts of many in the wake of two mass shootings in Ohio and Texas that killed dozens.
"Families on this day are burying their loved ones," Governor Tom Wolf said. "… Parents, children, siblings, spouses, they're not coming home today."
Gov. Tom Wolf took a moment to remember the victims at the state capitol on Wednesday, where he, along with U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, called for action to end gun violence.
"We can, and we must tackle these issues with great purpose," Wolf explained.
Wolf laid out three proposals. He urged lawmakers to pass Red Flag Laws, which would allow courts to temporarily ban someone who is considered a threat from having guns. He called for a universal background check system in Pennsylvania. He also called on Congress to close loopholes for buying guns at the federal level.
"These are concrete, verifiable actions that legislators can take to reduce the number of graves being dug for gun violence victims," Wolf said.
A bi-partisan bill introduced by U.S. Republican Sen. Pat Toomey and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, would strengthen background checks at the federal level, an initiative President Donald Trump recently said he would support.
"I think background checks are important. I don't want to put guns into the hands of mentally unstable people or people with rage, or hate, sick people. I'm all in favor," Trump explained.
Together, lawmakers are hopeful, for change.
"We're Americans, we do not surrender to this violence," Casey said.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Exeter Township looks to honor family after 3 are killed in North Carolina crash
Kylie Dawson's death came days after her father Bryan and brother Garhett were killed in a car crash while in North Carolina on vacation.Read More »
- Scam alert: Fake U.S. Marshals seeking Social Security Numbers in Cumru Township
- Men who found body of unknown man in 70s hope for closure
- State constables working for Mariner East pipeline arrested
- Rough patch reported by Enersys
- Boil water advisory remains in effect for Exeter Twp.
- Gov. Wolf calls on lawmakers to take action to reduce gun violence
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Authorities identify 3 killed after small plane crashed in Montgomery County
- Federal appeals court overturns decision banning cross from county seal
- Woman dies after North Carolina crash which killed her father, brother
- Fest Cam Photos: Wednesday, August 7th, 2019
- Updated Men who found body of unknown man in 70s hope for closure
- Updated Exeter Township looks to honor family after 3 are killed in North Carolina crash
- Updated Scam alert: Fake U.S. Marshals seeking Social Security Numbers in Cumru Township
- Updated Health Beat: CardioMEMS Keep Patients Healthy And At Home!
- Updated CBD shops opening around our area as industry continues to expand
- Police say Slate Belt man shot during home invasion