Gov. Wolf calls on lawmakers to take action to reduce gun violence

HARRISBURG, Pa. - A sense of mourning and grief, fills the hearts of many in the wake of two mass shootings in Ohio and Texas that killed dozens.

"Families on this day are burying their loved ones," Governor Tom Wolf said. "… Parents, children, siblings, spouses, they're not coming home today."

Gov. Tom Wolf took a moment to remember the victims at the state capitol on Wednesday, where he, along with U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, called for action to end gun violence.

"We can, and we must tackle these issues with great purpose," Wolf explained.

Wolf laid out three proposals. He urged lawmakers to pass Red Flag Laws, which would allow courts to temporarily ban someone who is considered a threat from having guns. He called for a universal background check system in Pennsylvania. He also called on Congress to close loopholes for buying guns at the federal level.

"These are concrete, verifiable actions that legislators can take to reduce the number of graves being dug for gun violence victims," Wolf said.

A bi-partisan bill introduced by U.S. Republican Sen. Pat Toomey and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, would strengthen background checks at the federal level, an initiative President Donald Trump recently said he would support.

"I think background checks are important. I don't want to put guns into the hands of mentally unstable people or people with rage, or hate, sick people. I'm all in favor," Trump explained.

Together, lawmakers are hopeful, for change.

"We're Americans, we do not surrender to this violence," Casey said.