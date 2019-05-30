Gov. Wolf: SCOTUS decision on Boyertown 'victory' for values

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania's governor is weighing in on a U.S. Supreme Court decision involving the Boyertown Area School District.

Wolf said Thursday that the court's decision not to take up a challenge to the district's transgender policy affirms the state's values of tolerance and respect.

"The Supreme Court's decision is a victory for the values on which Pennsylvania was founded," Wolf said. "It is an affirmation that there is no place in Pennsylvania for discrimination, especially in our public spaces. This ruling should be a reminder that Pennsylvania should be a place where everyone is treated fairly and with respect."

The United States Supreme Court will not take up a challenge to the Boyertown Area School District's policy allowing transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that correspond with their sexual identity.

The justices on Tuesday rejected an appeal from students who argued that their right to privacy was violated by the district allowing transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that correspond with their sexual identity.

"I want to thank the brave young students who fought to confirm their right to be themselves," Wolf said. "No other person should be able to tell them differently. These students are not a threat to anyone."

The court's order leaves in a place a federal appeals court ruling that held that Boyertown could continue to allow transgender students the choice of what facilities to use.

"Transgender citizens deserve equal and fair treatment where they learn, work, live and go about their business like anyone else," Wolf said.

The legal challenge against Boyertown's policy began in March 2017, when a student filed a lawsuit against the district. Other students later signed on as plaintiffs in the case.

Alliance Defending Freedom, the law firm that represented the students, said it hopes the court will take up a similar case in the future "to bring much needed clarity to how the lower courts should handle violations of well-established student privacy rights."