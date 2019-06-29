Grace Outlet Community Center opening in Lower Heidelberg Township
LOWER HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - A new community center is opening in Lower Heidelberg Township.
Grace Outlet Community Center is celebrating its grand opening at the site of the former Green Valley Country Club.
The center says it is a faith-based organization that will offer resources for community members, like education classes for parents and internet safety courses for kids.
We're told there will also be a play area, where all kids are welcome.
"We're going to build a tree up there with a fort, a tree house and a slide down the back," Pastor Dustin Hall said.
The center also says it plans to start an after-school program next year.
