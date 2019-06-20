Greater Reading Chamber: Economic development looking up

Related story Recycling company announces plans for plant in Muhlenberg

READING, Pa. - Experts say a community's economic development program needs to take a steady, long-term approach. That, according to the Greater Reading Economic Partnership, has been its approach for the past decade and, the group said, it's bearing fruit.

In her quarterly report to the Berks County commissioners on Thursday, several areas of success were noted by Pamela J. Shupp, executive vice president of the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance and president of the Greater Reading Economic Partnership.

Leading the way was the recent decision by CarbonLITE, a Los Angeles-based company that recycles used plastic bottles into material that can be used to make new ones, to open an $80-million facility in Muhlenberg Township.

The company will build a 270,000-square-foot processing facility at 4030 Pottsville Pike, a property known as Berks 61, and employ more than 100 people. The plant is expected to be operational by early 2020.

Business retention is also an important part of GREP's plan, and Shupp reported that in the past quarter, she has visited 51 Berks businesses, including 20 agri-businesses, and learned that six are planning to expand. To meet their needs, and those of other companies that may move to the area, she said GREP is actively marketing more than 10 million square feet and 850 acres of available property.

"Why does Berks lag behind surrounding counties in new housing starts," Commissioner Mark C. Scott asked Shupp, who replied that the problem has not been researched but that she hears frequently that "the permitting process is too hard." Se added, however, that it is no more difficult or different than surrounding counties.

A more likely reason, Shupp believes, is that Berks County's lower-than-average housing costs work against it because, for the same cost to build a home in Berks County, a developer can earn $100,000 more in Bucks County.

Scott added that he believes that another reason new housing starts lag is that "the percentage of a person's income that goes to pay property taxes here is considerably higher than other counties."

Other meeting highlights

The commissioners awarded a two-year contract for the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, Youth Education and Workforce Services Program to Arbor E&T, doing business as ResCare Workforce Services of Louisville, Kentucky, for an amount not to exceed $766,067 for the term of the contract.

The commissioners reappointed the following individuals to the Berks County Workforce Development Board for three-year terms: Michael P. Fischetti, Cambridge-Lee Industries; Robert D. Harrop, East Penn Manufacturing; Carole Homolash, Office of Vocational Rehabilitation; Thomas C. McKeon, Berks County Industrial Development Authority; Michael J. Rowley, Herbein & Company; and Barry Unger, Vision Mechanical.

In addition, the commissioners authorized the appointment of Lauren Meers to the position of assistant public defender I at a salary of $48,000 annually, and the promotion of Kent Lloyd from assistant public defender I to assistant public defender II at a salary of $51,000 annually.

Also, the commissioners authorized a cooperation agreement addendum between the Berks County sheriff's office and the county's Court of Common Pleas, adding four deputy sheriffs to the domestic relations section to serve court orders or other documents related to Pennsylvania Domestic Relations Service proceedings.