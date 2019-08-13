Group claims Buttonwood Gateway area is contaminated
READING, Pa. - Two representatives from the Reading-based citizens group "We The People Citizens" shared their concerns Monday about Reading City Council's unanimous decision to restore the R3 designation to the Buttonwood Gateway area.
The gateway is defined as the area north of Buttonwood Street and south of Lafayette Street between Gordon and Tulpehocken streets and along Johnson Street on the zoning map.
Evelyn Morrison shared copies of a report with council members that the group created with research regarding the American Chain and Cable Company and the Cabot Corporation that once occupied the site. She called the area the hotbed due to contamination from radiation, beryllium, uranium and thorium.
"We are talking about some major contamination in the Buttonwood Gateway area, and there's no money and there's no remediation that can remedy it," Morrison said.
She said the report includes nuclear regulatory assessments and the Pennsylvania Department of Health highlights regarding the various types of cancers. Morrison said as the group has begun researching former residents of the area who have since died.
"I find that these bodies were wracked with various types of cancers," she said.
"We're not going to tolerate homes being built that poor people have to buy and then find their children the next generation of casualties when it comes to contaminated lands," she said.
Councilmember Jeffrey S. Waltman Sr. said restoring the R3 designation "hasn't changed what might be there."
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
PSP Camp Cadet kicks off in Berks County
Young people interested in law enforcement are getting a taste of what it's like to be a Pennsylvania state trooper.Read More »
- Kutztown Fair opens its gates for the 148th time
- Police investigating after 2 men shot in Reading, at least 1 home hit with bullet
- Berks coroner looking for 64-year-old Reading man's next of kin
- 2 injured in early-morning shooting in Reading
- 4-run ninth leads Reading to series win in Altoona
- Ketchup or Vinegar: Crowds flock to French Fry Festival in West Reading
Latest From The Newsroom
- Home invasion suspect left phone number, police track him to North Carolina
- Kutztown Fair opens its gates for the 148th time
- Allentown's Interim Police Chief to step down in September
- Updated Police investigating after 2 men shot in Reading, at least 1 home hit with bullet
- Police: Man rammed parked vehicles, fired shot near pizzeria
- Helicopter pilot critical after crash near LVIA, family says
- Updated PSP Camp Cadet kicks off in Berks County
- Updated Group claims Buttonwood Gateway area is contaminated
- Easton Historic District Commission moves forward with 2 major development plans
- Culinary students compete to win money toward tuition in 'Stuffed Puffs' challenge