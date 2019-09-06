Group hopes to preserve one-room schoolhouse in Bern Township
BERN TWP., Pa. - It's been nearly a century since students attended class at the Epler Schoolhouse. It was converted to a private residence in 1931, and has been vacant for many years. In fact, it was slated to be destroyed. The Greater Berks Development Fund bought the property, and plans on using that land for an industrial park.
However, it turns out the quaint classroom might once again see some life.
"We felt we should step forward and try to find a way to preserve this," Berks County Commissioner Kevin Barnhardt said.
Barnhardt said at this point, the hope is to restore the one room schoolhouse, and then move it across the road, which would place it on Reading Airport property. Another option is to move it a couple of miles down the road to the Berks County Heritage Center. Barnhardt has been in contact with officials at the Greater Berks Development Fund, who he says, have been cooperative with their efforts to keep the school intact.
"(We could) do interpretive services, open houses, educate people on how kids were educated at the turn of the century," Barnhardt said.
"I believe it's important because of the history," April George said.
George is a co-owner of The Mint Leaf, a restored barn turned shop, right down the road from the schoolhouse. She said she and her business partner were contacted about buying the building and moving it to their property, but for them, the moving costs were too high.
Now, she's relieved to learn it may yet be saved.
"Once it's gone it's gone," George said. "I'm really into history, I like to know where we came from."
Barndhardt said they need community support to make this plan a reality. The fate of the schoolhouse will be the focus of a meeting scheduled for Sept. 16 at the Berks County Heritage Center. The focus will also be on restoring and preserving this piece of local history.
"As time goes on there's going to be less of these assets for us to enjoy and understand what our history is, so I think this one is important," Barnhardt said.
