Groups make summer food programs available to kids in Berks

READING, Pa. - Summer break is here for most students in Berks County. While they'll be getting a break from school, a number of organizations are getting to work to make sure kids don't go hungry.

"Our grocery budget definitely goes up during the summer," said Jessica Cinelli, a mother of two, with another one on the way.

And while Cinelli home-schools her son, she said getting a break seems to fuel his appetite.

"Typically, you pull them out of bed, and within minutes, he's asking for food," she said.

It's something she prepares for, but for many parents, it can be a huge strain on the budget.

"Summertime is one of the busiest seasons for food pantries," said Jodi Readinger with the Berks County Community Action Program.

That's where summer feeding programs come in. The Reading School District distributes food in the city. This summer, BCAP, in partnership with the Olivet Boys and Girls Club, will be providing dinner for teens on Wednesday nights at the Clinton Street club.

"At that age, sometimes the ones that are hardest to love need it the most," Readinger said.

And the U.S. Department of Agriculture is partnering with No Kid Hungry so that children have a place to eat breakfast or lunch, regardless of their family's income. To find the closest location, text the word "food" to 877877.

The feeding places are going to be spread out all over the place. In addition to providing food, they'll also give kids a chance to get out of the house.

"But a chance for the kids to get out. not cooped up in the house all day, and get a meal and hopefully lessen the burden on mom and dad," Readinger said.