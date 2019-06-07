Groups make summer food programs available to kids in Berks
READING, Pa. - Summer break is here for most students in Berks County. While they'll be getting a break from school, a number of organizations are getting to work to make sure kids don't go hungry.
"Our grocery budget definitely goes up during the summer," said Jessica Cinelli, a mother of two, with another one on the way.
And while Cinelli home-schools her son, she said getting a break seems to fuel his appetite.
"Typically, you pull them out of bed, and within minutes, he's asking for food," she said.
It's something she prepares for, but for many parents, it can be a huge strain on the budget.
"Summertime is one of the busiest seasons for food pantries," said Jodi Readinger with the Berks County Community Action Program.
That's where summer feeding programs come in. The Reading School District distributes food in the city. This summer, BCAP, in partnership with the Olivet Boys and Girls Club, will be providing dinner for teens on Wednesday nights at the Clinton Street club.
"At that age, sometimes the ones that are hardest to love need it the most," Readinger said.
And the U.S. Department of Agriculture is partnering with No Kid Hungry so that children have a place to eat breakfast or lunch, regardless of their family's income. To find the closest location, text the word "food" to 877877.
The feeding places are going to be spread out all over the place. In addition to providing food, they'll also give kids a chance to get out of the house.
"But a chance for the kids to get out. not cooped up in the house all day, and get a meal and hopefully lessen the burden on mom and dad," Readinger said.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
29th edition of World War II Weekend lands at RDG in Bern
"It's history coming to life."Read More »
- PHOTOS: World War II Weekend at Reading Regional Airport
- Police, mechanic rescue kitten from engine compartment of vehicle
- Reading program gives local veterans a workout
- "What You Heard On The Homefront": Radio players take you back in time at WWII Weekend
- Pa. AG: Falsified drinking water reports put health at risk
- Groups make summer food programs available to kids in Berks
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Family of five escape fire in Palmer Township
- Standoff in Phillipsburg ends peacefully
- Firefighters battle cement plant fire in Northampton County
- World War II Weekend in full swing in Reading
- Police, mechanic rescue kitten from engine compartment of vehicle
- Strong cash flow smooths budget work, but not Wolf's agenda
- Roller girls barrel into Bethlehem
- Money Matters: Cheap ways to fight fleas this summer
- LVIA launches nonstop service to Savannah
- "Tales from the Iditarod" at Bethlehem Library