Hahnemann's kidney, liver transplant program moved to Berks

WEST READING, Pa. - A team of organ transplant professionals will soon be performing their nationally renowned work on patients in Berks County.

Tower Health announced Thursday that Reading Hospital will become the new home of Hahnemann University Hospital's kidney and liver transplant program.

"With the unfortunate closure of Hahnemann, our goal was to create a home for this nationally-ranked kidney and liver transplant program so it could continue serving patients in eastern Pennsylvania and surroundings areas," said Clint Matthews, Tower Health's president and CEO.

The program's team of surgeons, hepatologists, and nephrologists have joined the Tower Health Medical Group and will provide services both in West Reading and in Philadelphia.

"We are pleased to welcome these ten outstanding surgeons and physicians, along with experienced clinical and support staff," Matthews said. "These specialists chose to come to Tower Health because they liked what they saw in our people, our facilities, and our vision."

In West Reading, the Tower Health Transplant Institute will be located in the Reading Hospital HealthPlex, a $354-million, 476,000-square-foot surgical facility that opened in 2016. Inpatient services will be provided at Reading Hospital and Tower Health's Chestnut Hill Hospital.

"Our entire group is delighted to remain a team and to join the preeminent Tower Health system that is setting national standards for healthcare quality and patient satisfaction," said Dr. David J. Reich, the institute's medical director and a professor of surgery at Drexel University College of Medicine. "We are deeply committed to excellence in clinical care, improving access to transplant services, and to the expanding academic mission of Tower Health."

The Tower Health Transplant Institute will also include the Center for Liver Disease, which was part of the Hahnemann program.

"We are pleased to have a new home at Tower Health that will allow us to care for our patients with liver disease without interruption," said Dr. Santiago J. Muñoz, the medical director of the Center for Liver Disease. "And, we are excited to work with Tower Health on advancing liver disease services in the region."

While at Hahnemann, the transplant program became the only 5-star-rated kidney transplant program in Pennsylvania, Tower Health officials said, and the third-best kidney transplant program in the nation, as ranked by the Scientific Registry of Transplant Recipients, based on patient survival with a functioning kidney one year after transplant.