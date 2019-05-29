Severe storm pummels parts of Berks with wind-driven hail

SPRING TWP., Pa. - Severe storms rolled through Berks County on Tuesday, hammering parts of the area with hail.

The National Weather Service confirmed it was a tornado that caused extensive damage in Caernarvon Township, but other municipalities sustained heavy damage as well.

One woman in Spring Township said she feared for her life during the storm. Ashley Koslowski was home with her girlfriend, two cats and two dogs on Monroe Avenue when she saw a tornado warning.

"It was frightening," she said. "I really thought this might be one of the times, one of the times an actual tornado comes through."

As the clouds continued to darken, Koslowski grabbed her pets and headed for cover.

"The cats were easy to throw in, but the dogs went kicking and screaming. I had to pry their little feet off the door frame," she said.

Down in the basement, it didn't take long to hear something overhead, but it wasn't a tornado. It was hail.

"It was so loud. I haven't heard anything like that here before," she said. "I was terrified. The dogs were terrified, so then, of course, that makes me even worse."

Other parts of Berks County, including downtown Reading, Wyomissing, Womelsdorf, Kenhorst, and Robesonia, received hail the size of a ping-pong ball, as seen by dozens of photos submitted by 69 News viewers.

15 Photos Hail in Kenhorst PHOTOS: Severe storm drops hail in Berks Hail in Kenhorst [ + - ] Hail near Womelsdorf [ + - ] [ + - ] Brittani Dague Hail at Broadcasting Road in Spring Township [ + - ] Angel Benitez Hail in Reading [ + - ] Stefanie Orender Hail in Whitfield [ + - ] Ian and Sean with pieces of hail in Wyomissing [ + - ] Ashley Hail in the West Lawn area of Spring Township [ + - ] Christina Cheiius Hail in the West Lawn section of Spring Township [ + - ] Jim Vasil | 69 News Hail on Court Street in downtown Reading [ + - ] Joe Zalewski Hail collected from the backyard of a home in Wyomissing [ + - ] Harley Stoudt Hail in Wyomissing [ + - ] This was taken right after the storm passed over Wernersville [ + - ] Kelly Yoh Storm clouds over the Robesonia area [ + - ] Olivia Hoover Hail on Route 422 in Wyomissing [ + - ]

As for Koslowski, after making it through the storm she has one wish.

“I just hope it doesn't happen again,” she said. “That hail was a little too big.”