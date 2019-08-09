Health Dept. to give out KI pills for people who live near nuclear plant

BOYERTOWN, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Department of Health will offer free potassium iodide pills later this month to people who live or work near the Limerick nuclear power plant.

The pills will be distributed on Aug. 22 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Keystone Fire Company in Boyertown.

If you can't pick up the pills that day, you can get them at the county health department during regular business hours.

Potassium iodide pills help protect the thyroid gland from radiation.