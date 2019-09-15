Health officials say York County measles case may have exposed residents
Exposure locations include gas station and schools
YORK, Pa. - Residents who traveled in some parts of York County between September 9 and September 12 may have been exposed to measles, according to state health officials.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said doctors have identified a second case of measles in York County.
The locations and times when residents may have been exposed include:
• Crunch Fitness- York, 905 Loucks Rd., York, PA on Sept. 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:10 a.m.
• Sheetz, 215 Arsenal Rd., York, PA, on Sept. 11 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.
• Central York Middle School, 1950 N. Hills Rd., York, PA, on Sept. 11 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:10 p.m.
• Central York High School, 601 Mundis Mill Rd., York, PA, on Sept. 12 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
• WellSpan Stony Brook Health Center, 4222 E. Market St., Lincoln Hwy. York, PA on
o Sept. 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.;
o Sept. 10 from 7:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.;
o Sept. 11 from 7:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.;
o Sept 12 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
"We have a second individual with a suspected case of measles, which can be highly contagious," Secretary Levine said. "WellSpan Health is in the process of notifying patients, staff and visitors who were in WellSpan Stony Brook Health Center during the identified times; however, if you have been properly immunized against measles, your risk of getting the disease is minimal. If you believe you might have been exposed and experience symptoms, please contact your health-care provider or call our toll-free hotline at 1-877-PA-HEALTH."
To date, 14 cases of measles have been confirmed in Pennsylvania. More than 1,200 cases have been reported in the United States in 2019. This is the greatest number of cases reported in the U.S. since 1992.
Measles is a highly contagious but vaccine-preventable disease that spreads through coughing, sneezing or other contact with the mucus or saliva of an infected person. Symptoms typically appear one to three weeks after exposure.
