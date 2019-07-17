Heat, storm threat trigger severe weather alerts for Berks
Berks County is in for some extreme weather, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a series of severe weather alerts.
A heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday. The high temperature is forecast to be 92 degrees, but the humidity will make it feel more like it's between 100 and 105, according to AccuWeather.
Wednesday won't be the only day we'll be dealing with high heat this week. The thermometer is forecast to soar to 96 on Friday, 97 on Saturday, and 95 on Sunday, with high humidity all three days.
Also in effect for Berks County are a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. Wednesday and a flash flood watch until 1 a.m. Thursday as the remnants of what was Tropical Cyclone Barry move through the region.
Persistent downpours will be possible, with as much as between two and four inches of rain falling, resulting in localized flooding, according to 69 News meteorologist Clayton Stiver.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Leinbach to weigh in on ICE center at Thursday's meeting
The conversation over the future of Berks County's nearly 20-year-old contract with the federal government for the operation of a facility that temporarily houses undocumented immigrants appears to be far from over.Read More »
- Heat, storm threat trigger severe weather alerts for Berks
- Taylor Swift, co-stars talk about upcoming 'Cats' movie
- Berks welcomes 44 new US citizens from 18 countries
- Schwank bill would allow municipalities to limit fireworks
- Dog that went missing in deadly I-78 crash has been found
- West Reading offers to display pride flag at borough hall
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated 2 city blocks evacuated after Hazmat situation in Allentown
- Hot, humid with heat index values around 100 and t-storms popping up later
- How to stay safe in the extreme heat
- Updated Heat warning issued for Friday through Sunday in Easton, cooling centers will be available
- Phillipsburg Town Council agrees to move police to armory
- Lehigh County Emergency Management Services issues Extreme Heat Advisory as temps rise
- Man shot in Allentown as community members meet nearby to discuss violence
- Updated Woman honored for being employed by the Allen Organ company for 60 years
- Updated 6 injured after I-81 crash in Luzerne County
- Updated Leinbach to weigh in on ICE center at Thursday's meeting