Heat, storm threat trigger severe weather alerts for Berks

Berks County is in for some extreme weather, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a series of severe weather alerts.

A heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday. The high temperature is forecast to be 92 degrees, but the humidity will make it feel more like it's between 100 and 105, according to AccuWeather.

Wednesday won't be the only day we'll be dealing with high heat this week. The thermometer is forecast to soar to 96 on Friday, 97 on Saturday, and 95 on Sunday, with high humidity all three days.

Also in effect for Berks County are a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. Wednesday and a flash flood watch until 1 a.m. Thursday as the remnants of what was Tropical Cyclone Barry move through the region.

Persistent downpours will be possible, with as much as between two and four inches of rain falling, resulting in localized flooding, according to 69 News meteorologist Clayton Stiver.