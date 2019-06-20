Heavy rain closes Blue Marsh Lake, Reading's Schlegel pool

READING, Pa. - Berks County residents looking for relief from Thursday's muggy weather won't find it at Blue Marsh Lake or at Reading's only public swimming pool.

The overnight flooding has forced the closure of the Schlegel Park pool in southwest Reading until further notice, according to the Reading Recreation Commission.

High water has also forced the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to close the recreation areas at Blue Marsh Lake, including the beach and all boat launches.

People using the lake's surrounding trails are also advised to use caution because of flooding in low-lying areas.

Officials said it's too early to project how soon activities at the lake will return to normal.

Heavy rain hit parts of Berks County hard late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, causing significant flash flooding.

Viewer video showed water rushing across the parking lot of the Wawa convenience store at Lancaster Avenue and Museum Road, pushing a car against the curb and uprooting small trees.