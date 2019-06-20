Water woes: Heavy rain leads to flooding in parts of Berks

WYOMISSING, Pa. - Heavy rain caused flooding in certain areas of Berks County overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

The parking lot of the Wawa at Lancaster Avenue and Museum Road in Wyomissing was completely flooded, and water spread across Lancaster Avenue into Shillington and Cumru Township, where a Walgreens and Auto Zone are located.

Cleanup crews said some of Wawa's customers had to be helped to safety, and at least one car appeared to have been pushed against the curb by the fast-moving water.

At West Reading's borough playground and pool, the park's walking bridge was bent and damaged by the floodwaters, which officials said rose several feet.

The playground and pool are closed for safety concerns; public works officials said the bridge will have to be replaced.