Heavy rain to blame for sinkhole, other problems in Reading

READING, Pa. - Several inches of heavy rain caused problems for people in Reading, starting with flooding, and ending with a large sinkhole that opened up near North 11th and Amity streets.

"This has been quote unquote, the most excitement in one day," Reading Director of Public Works Ralph Johnson said.

The sinkhole caused officials to shut down part of the street.

The Schlegel Park Pool also overflowed, and the pump room is still flooded. Recreation Supervisor Matt Lubas said it could be quite a while before it's all drained.

"Our first goal is to get this pool empty and clean. We have to get our pump room dried out before we get anything tested," Lubas explained.

Over near a typical problem spot, the Spring Street Subway, one convenience store worker took video of water rushing into the store. We're told a building across the street has been condemned, in part, because of the storm.

"Some concerns about possible illicit materials that had to be assessed and dealt with," Johnson said.

The storm also knocked down two large trees in Angelica Creek Park, almost destroying the newly built St. Bernadine bridge.

"I don't even know how they got down there, but the root balls (were) almost 25 foot in diameter, the trees 18 inch in diameter."

By the end of the day, nearly all public works employees had been called out. Johnson is just hoping for a calmer weekend.

"Give the employees a break, and a breath of air here," Johnson said.