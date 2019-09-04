Historic covered bridge lifted, moved for rehab project
'That's a pretty serious operation'
GREENWICH TWP., Pa. - An old bridge in Berks County learned how to fly... with a little help from a 200-foot-tall crane.
The Dreibelbis Station covered bridge off Route 143 in Greenwich Township was successfully lifted away from its home and onto a gravel area, where it will be worked on for several months as part of a rehabilitation project.
Dozens of spectators gathered Wednesday to take in the spectacle of seeing the 150-year-old bridge suspended in mid-air in one piece.
"My mind's blown. You know?" said nearby resident Bryan Potylycki. "It's no longer where it was. That's a pretty serious operation."
For Irvin Herring, another nearby resident, the bridge is a symbol of his childhood.
"We had bicycle races in there," said Herring. "We had a clubhouse under the bridge on the west end there and we'd go swimming."
His story is one shared by many others who came out to see the historic, 100,000-pound bridge lifted and moved -- the first big step in a project to help preserve it.
"It's going to be put back in place as a wooden bridge," said Dan Houldman, the project manager. "There will be steel bracing underneath it, so it'll be structurally sound for many more years to come again."
Over the next several weeks, the bridge will be broken up into several pieces before they are shipped to York, where engineers will fortify the parts. Then, they're going to send them back and reassemble the bridge.
"Ain't that amazing, how they can move something like that?" said Herring.
When the project is completed, possibly by the spring, Herring can relive every memory.
"A lot of history there, and they preserve that," said Herring. "That's what we need today, history."
