Historic images of Reading, Berks County on display at county courthouse

There is something new on display at the Berks County Courthouse.

Historic images of Reading and Berks County are giving visitors a glimpse into the past. Visitors will find the photos on the walls of the lobby and on the second floor.

The Berks County prothonotary came up with the idea. He says the display is already a hit, and well worth the effort.

"If looking at these pictures one adult or one child becomes inspired to want to learn more about Berks County history or any of these buildings then it's been worth it, the whole effort's been worth it," said Prothonotary Jonathan Del Collo.

Anyone can stop by and see the display when the courthouse is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.