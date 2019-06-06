Historical photos of Reading, Berks on display at courthouse

READING, Pa. - There is something new on display at the Berks County Courthouse in downtown Reading.

Historical images of Reading and Berks County are giving visitors a glimpse into the past. They will find the photos on the walls of the lobby and on the second floor.

Berks County Prothonotary Jonathan Del Collo came up with the idea. He said the display is already a hit, and well worth the effort.

"If looking at these pictures, one adult or one child becomes inspired to want to learn more about Berks County history or any of these buildings, then it's been worth it," Del Collo said. "The whole effort's been worth it."

Anyone can stop by and see the display when the courthouse is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.