Hollywood Casino Morgantown could get final OK this week
CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. - We could find out this week if a mini-casino will be built in southern Berks County.
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has scheduled a public hearing about Penn National Gaming's proposal at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Harrisburg.
The board is also expected to issue its final ruling on the project.
Wyomissing-based Penn National is planning to build Hollywood Casino Morgantown on a tract of land near the Pennsylvania Turnpike and Route 10 in Caernarvon Township.
The township approved the $111 million project earlier this year.
