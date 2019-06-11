Hollywood Casino Morgantown could get final OK this week

CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. - We could find out this week if a mini-casino will be built in southern Berks County.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has scheduled a public hearing about Penn National Gaming's proposal at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Harrisburg.

The board is also expected to issue its final ruling on the project.

Wyomissing-based Penn National is planning to build Hollywood Casino Morgantown on a tract of land near the Pennsylvania Turnpike and Route 10 in Caernarvon Township.

The township approved the $111 million project earlier this year.