Homeowners in Caernarvon Township still cleaning up from May tornado

Posted: Aug 07, 2019 11:11 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 11:11 PM EDT

Homeowners in Caernarvon Township still cleaning up from May tornado

CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. - Friends and fellow firefighters Dan Cowden and Tim Lawson are tired of the eyesore they see day after day in a Caernarvon Township development nearly three months after a confirmed EF-2 tornado touched down.

"The wind was incredible," Lawson said. "My wife said, ‘Oh my God, it's going right past our house.’"

The memories remain fresh in their minds but they want to move on, a hard thing to do when the aftermath is right in front of their faces.

"If you look around you can see all our neighbors are all in the same boat," Cowden said.

"Nobody's house is getting fixed," Lawson said. "Houses with minimal damage have gotten their roofs replaced, their windows replaced. My and my neighbor’s (houses have) extreme amounts of damage, and nothing."

Lawson and Cowden are Philly firefighters who volunteer with Twin Valley. After they responded to others homes following the disaster, they had to return to theirs to survey the damage.

"I was surprised to see as much damage as I had," Lawson said.

Both say their insurance companies aren't doing enough. 69 News have reached out to their agents but haven't heard back. Both men are worried about what the fall and winter will bring.

"Who wants to do windows in December," Cowden said. "Who wants to do a roof in November? Nobody. And that's what we are looking at."

"We are not making extravagant claims saying that, you know, ‘everything in our house is destroyed,’" Lawson said. "It's black and white, the siding, the windows, the roof."

Both men say they hope to see progress soon so the neighborhood can get back to normal.

"To have to come home for the last couple of months to a house that looks like it was hit with a bomb," Cowden said. "It's very frustrating."

