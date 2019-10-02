Homes demolished to make way for I-78 construction
GREENWICH TWP., Pa. - Work to improve a dangerous stretch of I-78 in Berks County has entered a new phase.
H&K Group of Skippack Township, Montgomery County, is demolishing homes in the small village of Klinesville as PennDOT does a major overhaul to a stretch of the highway. The village lies along Old Route 22 in Greenwich Township. Several have already been torn down. All but three will be destroyed.
Two of the three property owners spoke to 69 News and say they are grateful to be staying in their homes.
"I was kind of scared that they would've knocked on the door and said ‘you know we may think we have to do you guys house too,'" Janessta Creech said.
Creech and her family have lived in Klinesville for two years. She says PennDOT officials told her the Donat Road overpass next door saved them from moving.
"Just seeing what they had to do and how they had to destroy some of the houses it was kind of heartbreaking," Creech said.
PennDOT is reconstructing I-78 from the Hamburg exit to the Lehigh County line, adding a "truck climbing lane" in both directions. The goal is to prevent future accidents. PennDOT is also installing a sound barrier and improving the drainage system, which is why some have been forced out of their homes.
"I think it'll make a lot safer highway, so had to be done sometime," Bob Packard said.
Packard and his wife have lived in what was once a 19th century post office the last 45 years. Bob says some of his neighbors were good with leaving. He and his wife did not want to leave.
"We were lucky to be out of that zone and lucky enough that they didn't have to take this," Packard said.
Work on I-78 is expected to take next three to four years and the changes for the sake of progress are OK with residents like Creech and Packard.
"It's something they have to do (so) you have to live with it and deal with it as long as you can," Creech said.
"Sooner or later it had to be done," Packard said.
