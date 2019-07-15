Hot dog! Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolls into Berks
EXETER TWP., Pa. - Something you typically don't see on the roads of Berks County no doubt caused more than a few heads to turn over the past few days.
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile paid a visit to the Reading area over the weekend, stopping by the Pagoda atop Mount Penn on Friday and the Walmart on Perkiomen Avenue in Exeter Township on Saturday.
At Walmart, customers could pose for photos with the Wienermobile. They were also treated to free hot dogs and Wiener Whistles.
The 27-foot Wienermobile is one of six that travel that country to promote Oscar Mayer hot dogs. The first Wienermobile was created by Carl Mayer in 1936.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Police: Woman's body found on Route 12 in Muhlenberg
Several 911 callers reported a body on Route 12 shortly before 2 a.m. Monday.Read More »
- Hot dog! Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolls into Berks
- Man battling ALS fulfills his glider flying dream in Berks
- Reading Fightins rout Trenton Thunder, split series at home
- Berks man who climbed old blast furnace in Bethlehem charged
- Sightings of lost dog that survived fatal car crash reported
- Day after rain, flood cleanup continues in Amity area
Latest From The Newsroom
- Police: Woman's body found on Route 12 in Muhlenberg
- Pair of weekend shootings in Allentown leave 1 dead, 3 wounded
- North Catasauqua community mourns unexpected death of long-time police chief
- Berks man who climbed old blast furnace in Bethlehem charged
- Palmer Township homicide suspect caught in Colorado
- New Hot dog! Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolls into Berks
- Sands Event Center to be renamed Wind Creek Event Center
- Nutrition and hospitalization
- Fire crews rescue dog from storm drain in Lower Saucon
- 5 flown to hospital after car rolls on I-78 in NJ