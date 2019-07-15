Hot dog! Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolls into Berks

EXETER TWP., Pa. - Something you typically don't see on the roads of Berks County no doubt caused more than a few heads to turn over the past few days.

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile paid a visit to the Reading area over the weekend, stopping by the Pagoda atop Mount Penn on Friday and the Walmart on Perkiomen Avenue in Exeter Township on Saturday.

At Walmart, customers could pose for photos with the Wienermobile. They were also treated to free hot dogs and Wiener Whistles.

The 27-foot Wienermobile is one of six that travel that country to promote Oscar Mayer hot dogs. The first Wienermobile was created by Carl Mayer in 1936.