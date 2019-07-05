Huge plume of black smoke rises from farm fire in Bethel
Firefighters initially dispatched for barn fire
BETHEL TWP., Pa. - What firefighters first thought to be a big barn fire turned out to be something different. In any case, it sent a plume of thick, black smoke high into the air above Interstate 78.
Firefighters were dispatched shortly before noon Friday to the report of a barn fire in the 200 block of Kline Road in Bethel Township, not far from the interchange of I-78 and Route 419.
Rory Gauche shared a photo with 69 News that showed the plume of smoke rising into the air.
The first firefighters on the scene arrived not to find a barn on fire but a controlled burn that spread to some nearby trash, according to officials on the scene.
They struck a second alarm for extra manpower to help bring the fire under control.
No one was injured.
