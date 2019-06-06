Human services grant assists thousands of Berks residents
READING, Pa. - Dr. Edward B. Michalik, the program administrator for Berks County Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities, held a public hearing Thursday for the human services block grant's fiscal year 2019/20.
Since 2016, Michalik said the grant has allowed full flexibility regarding disbursement of the award, which has allowed the county to put the money where it is most needed.
Michalik said more than $13 million of the 2019/20 grant is allocated to mental health programs, such as peer support, housing, medication, and outpatient services and Intellectual development programs, such as respite services and transportation.
In fiscal year 2017/18, nearly 9,000 people in Berks County with mental health or intellectual development issues were served using the grant money.
More than $300,000 is allocated to human services development funds (HSDF) programs, such as child abuse intervention and drug and alcohol treatment for those without insurance. Last year, the grant money served more than 3,000 individuals.
Nearly $500,000 is allocated for the homeless assistance program, which served more than 1,500 residents last year.
More than $900,000 is allocated for the behavioral health services initiatives programs (drug and alcohol treatment services), which includes inpatient and outpatient care, recovery support, client related services, and prevention. Those programs assisted nearly 20,000 Individuals last year.
Other business
Tilden Township resident Susie Bigelow addressed the Berks County commissioners during their weekly meeting.
"I consider you my public servants," she said. "I vote. I'm a member of the public, and I want to bring to your attention and perhaps to others [that] there is, in my perspective, an assault on northern Berks County of concrete and trucks."
Bigelow said she was glad to hear that a recent proposal for a warehouse on agricultural land less than a half-mile from the foot of Blue Mountain was rejected.
"But I feel as if the public service part is being lost, and that instead of listening to the people, there is a sense that once one is in a position of power, it is so easy to listen to oneself," she added.
