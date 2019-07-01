Hundreds of quilts sold at Kutztown Folk Festival's quilt barn

KUTZTOWN, Pa. - The Quilt Barn at the Kutztown Folk Festival is hallowed ground for quilt makers. That's because as soon as they come through the door they're judged from front to back.

"Every single piece that's in this quilt barn has been laid out on a table and inspected," said longtime Barn Director Carol Heppe.

"Our buyers who come here rely on the quality of what this venue has to offer."

Hundreds of quilts are sold over the course of the festival. Heppe says she treasures the feedback, especially from a certain group.

"To hear the teenage boys describe the quality of handquilting or the piecing that's in the quilt that's wonderful," Heppe said.

The top 24 get ribbons and are sold at auction.

Front and center hangs the one piece each year that will be raffled off. It's created by Cyndi Hershey.

"I like to do a lot of things in different styles and variates so this will be a much different quilt next year than what we have for this year," Hershey said.

Hershey says last year was a mixture of traditional and modern design. This year, just traditional. Her inspiration depends on the fabric.

Cyndi was Carol's teacher at her first quilt lesson in 1990. Then Carol worked for her at her store in Montgomeryville.

Carol says Cyndi is the only quilt maker's work that belongs center stage.

"No one could be better because of her design background and her work in the textile industry," Heppe said.