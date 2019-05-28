Hunter finds woman, dog lost in woods overnight near Appalachian Trail
SCHUYKILL COUNTY, Pa. - A woman and her dog are safe after being lost in the woods near the Appalachian Trail.
A turkey hunter helped rescue the woman.
"I said 'well come with me,' and I just told her 'you were a long way from nowhere right now,'" said turkey hunter Ed Reinert.
State police said Beth O'Neill, of Leesport, went hiking on the trail in Upper Bern Township Sunday evening, but a few hours in she realized she was lost.
First responders organized a search for O'Neill after her family called police, but despite search and rescue efforts, she and her dog ended up being lost overnight.
Reinert heard her call Monday morning.
"I heard it again, and I hollered back at her and then her dog started barking and then I went up to her and I said 'do you need help,'" Reinert said.
The woods surrounding the Appalachian Trail in Schuylkill County are thick and easy to get lost in if you wind up off the trail.
The dangers in the woods get even more real at nighttime. Folks who live around the trail said when the sun goes down, you can't see a thing in front of you.
"If I can help somebody I will, you always have to be cautious coming through here," said Ron Smith.
He lives nearby and said he knows the woods. So when he saw search crews out knowing how dangerous it can for folks not familiar with the area, he hopped on his four-wheeler to help in the search.
"There's a lot of big rocks and you gotta cross the stream a few times to get to the reservoir by the road so it could be dangerous," he said.
Officials said she entered state game lands Sunday afternoon in Upper Bern Township. Reinert later found her near the Appalachian Trail in Schuylkill County, roughly a couple miles from where she started.
"She was all right...cuts and bruises here and there but she'll be OK," said Auburn Fire Company Chief Rich Alspach.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
2nd alarm struck for fire at mushroom house in Muhlenberg
Firefighters are battling a multi-alarm fire at a mushroom house in Berks County.Read More »
- SCOTUS rejects appeal over Boyertown's transgender policy
- Reading police seek tips after body found on Mount Penn
- Man who lost father in WWII speaks at Memorial Day service
- People pack Blue Marsh Lake on Memorial Day
- Communities across Berks honor fallen soldiers on Memorial Day
- Berks residents spend Memorial Day in the sun, cooling off in the water
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated SCOTUS rejects appeal over Boyertown's transgender policy
- Updated Man who lost father in WWII speaks at Memorial Day service
- Northampton County man pays tribute to fallen service members by playing Taps at 5 cemeteries
- Updated Jay Leno coming to the Sands Bethlehem
- Updated 2 facing heroin charges after early-morning raid in downtown Easton
- Slate Belt cops injured in crash with suspected drunk driver
- Mission United: Female veterans help female veterans
- Updated Reading police seek tips after body found on Mount Penn
- Lansdale man dies after pedestrian crash in OCNJ
- People pack Blue Marsh Lake on Memorial Day