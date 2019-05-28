Hunter finds woman, dog lost in woods overnight near Appalachian Trail

SCHUYKILL COUNTY, Pa. - A woman and her dog are safe after being lost in the woods near the Appalachian Trail.

A turkey hunter helped rescue the woman.

"I said 'well come with me,' and I just told her 'you were a long way from nowhere right now,'" said turkey hunter Ed Reinert.

State police said Beth O'Neill, of Leesport, went hiking on the trail in Upper Bern Township Sunday evening, but a few hours in she realized she was lost.

First responders organized a search for O'Neill after her family called police, but despite search and rescue efforts, she and her dog ended up being lost overnight.

Reinert heard her call Monday morning.

"I heard it again, and I hollered back at her and then her dog started barking and then I went up to her and I said 'do you need help,'" Reinert said.

The woods surrounding the Appalachian Trail in Schuylkill County are thick and easy to get lost in if you wind up off the trail.

The dangers in the woods get even more real at nighttime. Folks who live around the trail said when the sun goes down, you can't see a thing in front of you.

"If I can help somebody I will, you always have to be cautious coming through here," said Ron Smith.

He lives nearby and said he knows the woods. So when he saw search crews out knowing how dangerous it can for folks not familiar with the area, he hopped on his four-wheeler to help in the search.

"There's a lot of big rocks and you gotta cross the stream a few times to get to the reservoir by the road so it could be dangerous," he said.

Officials said she entered state game lands Sunday afternoon in Upper Bern Township. Reinert later found her near the Appalachian Trail in Schuylkill County, roughly a couple miles from where she started.

"She was all right...cuts and bruises here and there but she'll be OK," said Auburn Fire Company Chief Rich Alspach.