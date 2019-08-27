Inter-City Bus Terminal to be turned into convenience store
READING, Pa. - The Inter-City Bus Terminal in Reading is being turned into a newsstand and convenience store.
The property's new owner, Daniel DeCarlo, said the business will be called 3rd & Court News & Chews. He said it will feature food, newspapers, vending machines, and other items.
DeCarlo said the store will cater to school kids and people who work in the area. There is no word yet on when it will open.
DeCarlo bought the property in May to provide additional parking for his other business, DeCarlo's Bar and Grill at 240 Penn Street.
The building served as a bus terminal from 1973 until February 2019, when its lone tenant, Bieber Tourways, ceased operations.
